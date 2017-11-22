Business increases for bars and restaurants for pre-Thanksgiving celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We`re just hours away from feasting on some home cooked Thanksgiving dinner. But before people pull up chairs to the table, quite a few are pulling up a stool at a bar for Black Out Wednesday.

This is considered the unofficial start of the Thanksgiving holiday, when family and friends head to bar and restaurants for some fun.

The nationwide event, Black Out Wednesday has been making headlines since 2012.

Food sales increase by up to 28 percent today, while alcohol on the other hand grows 114 percent.

So that`s a lot of more money going into bars.

In the Soulard historic district, some folks decided to start the celebration a little early, with some sitting outside next to a bonfire and having drinks.

All in all, no matter where St. Louisians are going, bartenders are saying they are happy to see more people out.

But they are stressing safety and on the lookout for those who drink too much. Which is why Major Brands and the ride sharing company Lyft are working together to make sure there are fewer drunk drivers on the road tonight.

They’re giving away 500 coupons worth $25 each for a free Lyft ride Wednesday night.