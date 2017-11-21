Student admits to writing racist message in high school bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Officials at Parkway Central High School said a student has confessed to writing a racial slur and the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’ on a mirror inside a campus bathroom.

In an email to the 'PCH Community,' Principal Timothy McCarthy said the student's actions violated the school discipline code and that the guilty party would be punished. The Parkway School District would only identify the student as "non-white," but stressed that "does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has had on our community."

School officials did not disclose the student's motive for the graffiti.

You can read a Principal McCarthy's letter in its entirety below:

This email is a follow up to last week’s communication regarding a racially charged message written on a bathroom mirror at school (I shared this message, as well, with students and staff at the end of Academic Lab today via the PA). Our investigation into this incident led to a Central High student admitting to writing the message. The actions of this student are a violation of our discipline code and the student will be held accountable within the parameters of the district’s discipline policy. In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue our work of supporting the PCH community, especially our students. This incident caused significant harm to and within our school community by provoking feelings of hurt and distrust. The use of the N-word, in the context of the message on the bathroom mirror, provoked feelings of hate, not love. As I stated last week, actions and speech which degrade an individual’s human dignity have no place in school; they have no place at Central High. As we move forward, our efforts will be focused on repairing the harm we have experienced while deepening our sense of community. Understanding, respect and love will continue to be our guideposts. These are the values inherent in any successful and healthy school community; I believe these are the values we share within the PCH community. As I face challenging situations such as this, I become increasingly present to aspects of my life which bring me strength: the love of family, my conviction that living in community is an answer not a problem, and my belief in the uplifting power of the human spirit. With the Thanksgiving break upon us, I will continue to reflect on the many blessings in my life; serving the PCH community is high on that list. For each of you, I wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving. I hope the break affords you the opportunity “to be with those who help your being.” Thank you for your ongoing patience and support. As always, please reach out to me with questions or concerns.

The slur was discovered on the bathroom mirror on Wednesday, November 15. It was not immediately known if the illicit graffiti was drawn in a boys or girls restroom.