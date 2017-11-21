Police investigate deadly house fire in Jennings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. _The Metro Bomb and Arson Squad and St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was killed in a house fire in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

Chief Keith Goldstein with the Riverview Fire Protection District said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Murvale Drive near Jennings Station Road in Jennings.

Goldstein said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen area of the home. That is where firefighters found the 47-year-old man under some debris. He was unable to escape the fire.

The homeowner was at work when the fire started. The deceased was identified as his roommate. The home sustained heavy damage.

Goldstein said it is protocol for his department to call in Metro Bomb and Arson and St. Louis County police to investigate when there is a fatal fire in the district.

Goldstein said there were smoke detectors inside the home, but he could not confirm if they were working.