× Michael Porter Jr. to undergo back surgery; will likely miss Mizzou basketball season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri freshman basketball player Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The school issued a statement on Twitter, saying Porter will have a microdiscectomy on his L3 and L4 discs. The timetable for recovery and rehab will keep Porter out for three to four months.

The school said Porter should make a full recovery.

Porter, widely considered to be a top recruit in the country, only played the first two minutes of the Mizzou season opener on November 10 before going down with an injury.

Statement from #Mizzou: Michael Porter, Jr. will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Dallas, Texas. The procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, has a projected recovery time of three-four months and will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

Michael is expected to make a complete recovery, and the Mizzou Men’s Basketball program wishes Michael the best during this process. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

Statement from @CuonzoMartin: “Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100% healthy is important to all of us. Our focus has been on Michael’s well-being, just like every other player in our locker room." — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017