Michael Porter Jr. to undergo back surgery; will likely miss Mizzou basketball season

Posted 7:24 pm, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:23PM, November 21, 2017

COLUMBIA, Mo. –  University of Missouri freshman basketball player Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The school issued a statement on Twitter, saying Porter will have a microdiscectomy on his L3 and L4 discs. The timetable for recovery and rehab will keep Porter out for three to four months.

The school said Porter should make a full recovery.

Porter, widely considered to be a top recruit in the country, only played the first two minutes of the Mizzou season opener on November 10 before going down with an injury.