O’FALLON, MO – The St Charles Nissan Storm Runner at another gem of a holiday light display. The Celebration of Lights at Fort Zumwalt Park is said to be the largest in St. Charles County with well over 1 million lights. But it is the custom scenes built by local not for profits that set this place apart and definitely make it worth a visit.

Check out their website for hours of operation and prices.