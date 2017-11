Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The biggest feast of the year for most families is two days away. The average person will eat between 3,500 and 4,000 calories on Thanksgiving Day! But you don't need to gorge yourself to enjoy the holiday.

Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with another session of resistance training for meteorologist John Fuller.

In this segment, Cason has John demonstrate different exercise to help burn those Turkey Day calories.

To learn more visit: C3Fitness.net