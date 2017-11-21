× Accused QuikTrip robber charged

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Florissant man for allegedly robbing QuikTrip locations across the county back in September.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, the robberies occurred September 11. After examining the surveillance footage from both stores, investigators determined the same two suspects–an armed man and a woman acting as a lookout–robbed the stores.

During the second robbery, which happened at the Ferguson QuikTrip, the male suspect got into a shootout with an on-duty armed security guard.

County police eventually apprehended the suspected gunman, identified as 30-year-old Corey Jabaar.

Prosecutors charged Jabaar with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action. Jabaar remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.