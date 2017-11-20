Rhodes Scholars selected from Washington University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Congratulations to a pair of Washington University seniors who have been selected for one of the world's most prestigious academic honors.

Jasmine Brown and Camille Borders are two of the 32 students chosen from across this nation to be Rhodes Scholars.

Brown is studying biology, with a focus in neuroscience. She has done extensive research on genetics and the West Nile Virus.

Borders is majoring in history. She wrote her dissertation about how slavery affected relationships for African-American women.