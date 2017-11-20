Police search for Hazelwood school parking lot carjacking suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hazelwood Southeast Middle School was on lockdown after an attempted carjacking outside of the school. St. Louis County Police say that they were called to the campus at around 10am.

The victim tells police that an unknown armed man tried to steal her vehicle in the school's parking lot. The suspect fled the scene eastbound from the scene of the crime.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing gray sweatpants and a black hat.

Police also used a K-9 but didn't catch a scent. They're also looking at school surveillance video to hopefully get a better look at the suspect. The school was locked down about two and a half hours.

Currently on scene of school lockdown at Southeast Middle in @HazelwoodSD. Suspect armed w/ a gun tried to carjack the victim on the parking lot, but fled the scene on foot. No injuries. Investigating. pic.twitter.com/SyysKX8LEt — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 20, 2017