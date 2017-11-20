Office Mike Flamion set to receive smart home Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO - The big reveal of Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion’s new home is Tuesday but we got a chance to look at some of the new technology early.

With voice commands or the touch of a button Flamion has complete control of his house. An iPad will allow Flamion to turn on lights, adjust the thermostat, change the channel on TV, check outdoor security cameras and even open doors.

There is also a remote activated lift in the master bedroom that will help Flamion get from the bed to the bathroom. Throughout the home there are wider doorways and halls to allow Flamion to navigate easier with his wheelchair.

“He had a lot of input him and his wife on even the color of the floor and paint so every aspect of this house they had a say on what they wanted and what is going to help him on a daily basis,” said Gary Sinise Foundation spokesperson Chris Kuban.

Throughout the home there are police department patches from around the world. In one frame are the patches of the departments that responded to the scene the day Flamion was shot.

One aspect of the home Flamion wanted that was completely unrelated to technology was a back porch.

This is the first home the Gary Sinise Foundation has ever built for a first responder and what they want the house to do the most is give Flamion some of his independence back.

The complete revel of home is at 10 am Tuesday and the public is invited. Holloway Road from Kerhs Mills to Seven Hills will closed Monday night and reopen Tuesday around 4 pm.

Anyone attending the reveal must park at the Hobby Lobby or the Target on Manchester and take a shuttle to the home.