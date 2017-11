Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - Thanksgiving is this Thursday and students at Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School have done their part to make sure needy families have a holiday meal.

More than 600 students passed donated frozen turkeys in a Turkey Train to help feed the needy in the St. Louis area. The annual tradition collected 536 turkeys and more than 3,000 pounds of food items for the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

The donated items and money will provide more 10,000 meals.

This year's Turkey Train count is in. The MICDS community donated 536 turkeys and 3,111 pounds of other food items to @STLFoodbank! Donated items and additional monetary donation brings the total meals provided to 10,295 meals for those in need! pic.twitter.com/cvnuQ8foW1 — MICDS (@MICDS) November 20, 2017