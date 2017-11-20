Loop Trolley reaches next phase of testing, running entire track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. _Starting November 20, the Loop Trolleys will run the full 2.2 mile track through The Delmar Loop. It's part of the System Integrated testing phase of the project.

This phase will assess the Loop Trolley system as a whole, paying special attention to its interaction with platforms and intersections. For SI testing, the trolleys will share the road with personal vehicles in several areas along Delmar.

Officials warn drivers who park on Delmar to make sure their vehicle is parked all the way against the curb to avoid collision with the trolleys. SI testing will take place through mid-January.

Today's testing will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.