Hidden Valley CEO says resort will close after being denied zip line request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – Tim Boyd, the man in charge of Hidden Valley Ski Resort, said Monday night he will be shutting the place down, probably after this season.

The Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission voted not to accept the resorts zip line proposal.

Tim Boyd runs Hidden Valley and other similar resorts.

He says it’s all about dollars and cents and what Wildwood wants him to do with zip line course does not make economic sense.

Planning and Zoning Commissioners said no to making any changes to extending days and hours as Boyd requested.

Hidden Valley officials said it needs to install a zip line as another source of revenue because winter weather is not always cold and snowy and they said they lost money during the last two warm winters.

Homeowners nearby said the zip line would bring noise and traffic and they won.

Pat Fuller worked hard against Hidden Valley's zip line said, “I think just getting people to come out and talk about the issues and concerns we have I think that people have to speak up protect their interest. Madden: And, you won. Fuller said: We feel pretty good right.”

Tim Boyd is the CEO of the company that owns Hidden Valley said, "We'll end up selling the property we’re not closing down this winter we’ll be operational but we’re going to have to move on because basically as I stated before we needed this for long term sustainability."

Boyd thinks homeowners will be impacted in a bad way if a subdivision is built. He said there would be a lot less green space and fewer trees in their backyards.

The issue is not completely dead. The city council could step in and change things, but that would be extremely unusual.