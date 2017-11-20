FBI, DOJ investigating police conduct following Stockley verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is under federal investigation for possible civil rights violations during recent protests. The U.S. Department of Justice is launching an investigation along with the FBI following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley for the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.

It comes after claims by protestors of heavy handed arrests and even taunting by police.

The St. Louis police department released a statement saying Chief O'Toole welcomes the independent review and is committed to assisting them in any way needed.