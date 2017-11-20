EPA says no asbestos found in neighborhoods surrounding massive warehouse fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Environmental Protection Agency released results of its testing in the area downwind from last week’s massive 5-alarm warehouse fire in south St. Louis. The results found some asbestos around the perimeter of the warehouse but none in the neighborhood.

“There was absolutely no asbestos detected in the debris,” said EPA District 7 Public Information Officer David Bryan.

St. Louis health officials requested the testing and said the results should reassure residents they will not have long term health issues related to asbestos exposure.

“The findings for us mean there’s no asbestos found to impact the health of the residents in the area,” said St. Louis Health Department Acting Director Melba Moore.

The results were shared during a neighborhood association meeting Monday night. Some residents still have concerns and believe more testing should be done.

“I’ve got two little ones, 6 and 8-years-old,” said nearby resident Ashlei Smith. “Who’s to say 30 years from now what happens?”

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told residents there was nothing hazardous inside the warehouse. He added that the first smell of smoke from inside the warehouse came 2 hours before anyone called 911.

EPA says testing found no asbestos in neighborhoods near last week’s warehouse fire. Some asbestos was found in samples at site. pic.twitter.com/mEgxfPxHYT — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 21, 2017