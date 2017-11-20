American Girl travel package in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Il. _Are your kids big fans of American Girl dolls? If so, you may want to book a cool holiday hotel package in the Windy City!

The Omni Hotel on Michigan Avenue in Chicago is rolling out a Rolls Royce Holiday Package.

You and your child will enjoy luxurious accommodations in a governor suite, complimentary valet parking, personal shopper at the American Girl Place, breakfast for two with Santa and much more along with luxury transportation in a limousine! You'll also receive an American Girl doll pajama set with slippers, bedtime book and fold-out bed for the doll to take home and a Omni doll robe!

You have until November 27 to book. The price is $699.

To learn more visit: https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/chicago/specials/american-girl-doll-holiday-breakfast