Shots fired at St. Louis police vehicle

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investing a shooting that happened Sunday evening in north St. Louis near the Halls Ferry circle.

Police are trying to track down the suspects from the pursuit that followed the shooting.

The pursuit began at the Halls Ferry circle when police say the suspects in a red Toyota rental car with Texas plates fired on officers

No one was hit, but police pursued the vehicle, eventually losing sight of it near Grand and Natural Bridge.