Restaurant steps up to provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO - The owner of The Brass Rail Steakhouse in O’Fallon, Mo says it’s a tradition he’s been doing for about 5 years. The restaurant serves as ground zero for a massive volunteer operation on Thanksgiving. The tradition is to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need. The restaurant posted a photo of just some of the food it plans on giving away on its Facebook page.

Scott Ellinger says anyone in need can call his restaurant to schedule a dinner. He’ll provide dine-in, carry out or even delivery. He expects to provide 6,000 meals and has already had so much interest that he’s now limiting delivery to St. Charles County.

Anyone interested in participating should contact the restaurant at 636-329-1349.

Ellinger says his tradition is a way to give back to a community that’s supported his restaurant. He will not schedule any employees to help with the event. He will be joined by hundreds of volunteers to make sure anyone in need is fed.

“It takes months of planning. We have our first organizational meeting the first week in August,” said Ellington.

He’s still looking for volunteers to show up on Thanksgiving to help deliver meals. He says when the night is over he’ll read some of thank you notes left behind and becomes emotional.

“We’re able to one day a year make them feel really special and important and it feels very good to be able to do it.”