Police investigating home invasion at Columbia frat house

COLUMBIA, MO – Columbia Missouri police are investigating a home invasion that happened at Mizzou fraternity Saturday night.

Police say 3 men stormed the Delta Kappa Epsilon annex. One of the suspects used a weapon to strike person in the home on Providence.

The suspects also fired several shots and stole property from the home.

No one was injured by the gunfire, only two people were in the house at time of the home invasion.

The school is currently on holiday recess.