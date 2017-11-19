Jefferson County Executive says he’s not trying to derail lawsuit that would block pay raise for county officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO - The top official in Jefferson County says he's not trying to derail the County's effort to fight elected officials suing Jefferson County for higher pay. Tonight, we hear more from Investigator Elliott Davis' interview will Ken Waller on what's become the biggest controversy in Jefferson County

Ken Waller says he just hasn't see all the legal bills and so he's has block payment of the lawyers hired by the Jefferson County Council to fight against the lawsuit by the county's own officials.

Nearly a dozen past and current county officials contend the county charter says they should be getting a higher salary. In many cases the pay would go from $80,000 a year to $90,000.

Ken Waller's name was on the lawsuit. He took it off after our You Paid For It report months back, and after citizens formed a group to try and recall him from office.

Now a huge battle over the legal bill for the county's lawyers to fight this deal that could cost taxpayers $1.2 million in extra pay and pension benefits for officials if the county loses the case.