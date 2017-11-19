Fire crews continue to monitor hotspots while EPA completes debris testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fallout continues from last week's massive warehouse fire in south Saint Louis.

The fire at the Park Warehouse Services broke out Wednesday morning around 10:30 am in the 3900 block of Park Avenue.

Since the blaze was extinguished, the remains of the warehouse have been smoldering.

Saturday night, firefighters were called in with additional pumpers to put more water on the smoldering remains of the building that was causing smoke to billow from the destroyed building.

Several businesses lost items in the fire, including donated toys for the upcoming Shriner's Christmas party.

But on Sunday the hospital told FOX 2 that it hopes to fill up its main lobby with as many toys as possible.

“Tomorrow it’s going to get crazy,” said director of public relations, Max Montgomery, “we’re expecting it to be crazy, we have all staff on hand.”

Montgomery said that the expected turn out for the party is over 500 people, which includes child patients and their families.

“We’re not going to let any kid go away this holiday season without a toy, period,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said that the community stepping up has been unbelievably overwhelming.

“I’ve had calls for warehouses that are willing to store our toys now,” he explained, “I’ve got like four warehouses in my office upstairs and they’re like, we will give you our warehouse.“

Garron Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said that every fire station in the city will also collect any donated toys.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency has been on the scene of the fire conducting analysis to check for hazardous material that was released into the air.

The EPA is expecting results from the testing to be available as soon as Monday.

Officials have been testing to see whether debris that now litters some nearby areas contains asbestos.

If you want to hear about the test results, there is a 7 pm meeting scheduled for Monday night at the Missouri School for the Blind on Magnolia Avenue.