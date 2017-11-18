Ceremony at courthouse leaves children and adults smiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - The Madison County Courthouse was packed Saturday morning. Dozens of families joined a celebration marking National Adoption Day. Hon. David Hylla, Chief Circuit Judge for Illinois’ 3rd Judicial District called it, “The happiest day in the courthouse.”

Several judges finalized adoptions during an event that included gifts for children, face painting and visits from superheroes dressed in costumes.

One of the law firms playing a leading role in a majority of Saturday’s adoption is Crouse Cobb & Bays. Susan Crouse Wolk is a paralegal with the firm and also recently adopted a child.

“People will come up to me all the time and say, oh your daughter is so lucky you adopted her. I’m the lucky one,” said Crouse Wolk.

Dr. Kimberly Jackson made the adoption of her 4-year-old son Jacob official.

“The fact I have that opportunity feels like a pleasure and an honor to me,” she said.

The event included foster, private and adult adoptions. There are more than 100,000 children in the foster care system in the United States, according to Hylla. The judge said Saturday’s ceremony is the biggest adoption event in Missouri and Illinois.

“The kids really need to have families to teach them all about life and guide them.” Said Crouse Wolk.

Organizers say having a day to celebrate adoption helps make an unforgettable event even more memorable.