Botanical Garden kicks-off Garden Glow for the Holiday’s

ST. LOUIS – The Holiday season is upon us and you know what comes with that, Christmas lights.

Saturday night the Missouri Botanical Garden kicked off its Garden Glow.

Driving in your car and seeing Christmas lights is amazing, but the at Missouri Botanical Garden is on a whole new level.

The experience features music and lights everywhere on the botanical grounds.

And since you’ll be out in the cold, there`s s`mores, hot chocolate and traditional foods on sale on the Garden Glow path or cafes located at the Botanical Garden.

If you couldn`t make it to the Garden Glow tonight, the display will be open January 1st.

The hours for the display are 5 pm to 10 pm, with a last entry at 9 pm.

The Garden Glow will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets for the Garden Glow can be purchased online or at the box office.