Wood River police respond to overdoses involving tainted cocaine

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – At least five people overdosed on a deadly combination of cocaine and fentayl over a 12-hour period Friday, the Wood River Police Department said.

The victims were men between 24 and 36 years of age and a 21-year-old woman. The first two victims were treated at Donzo's Lounge and taken to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Then a man overdosed at the 200 block of Penning and was brought to Alton Memorial. In the fourth overdose, a 28-year-old man was found dead inside of his car at the Wood River Walmart. A fifth person crashed his car in the 600 block of Mildred.

At least three of the overdose victims were given Narcan to help get them stable.

The Illinois State Police crime lab and local police are looking at evidence and following up on leads to figure out the original of the laced cocaine being sold in the area.

Anyone with information on what happened call is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113.