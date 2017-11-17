× Violent video shows Hyde Park murder suspect firing at victims

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Police have released surveillance video from a homicide scene hoping that the public will help them find their suspect. On Monday, November 13, 2017, police were called to the 1400 block of Salisbury around 12:45 pm for a shooting. Responding officers found Leon Smith, 21, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An 18-year old female was also shot in the thigh and foot and rushed to the hospital.

An investigation revealed that a person got out of an SUV and fired numerous shots at the victims before fleeing.

Anyone who can identify suspect is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). All calls are anonymous.

WARNING: This video shows graphic and violent content that may be disturbing to viewers. View discretion is advised.

