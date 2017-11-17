Teacher arrested after text messages reveal sexual relationship with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. -- An Oklahoma high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape following an undercover sting, according to KFOR.

Hunter Day, 22, was placed in in the Canadian County Jail on multiple charges, including second-degree rape.

"Yukon Public Schools were informed late Wednesday afternoon, November 15, that an employee of the district was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a high school student," said Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

Day, a science teacher at Yukon High School, was hired to teach for the first time with no experience through an emergency teaching certificate, according to KFOR.

"This behavior was representative of a very poor decision by a person entrusted with teaching our students," Simeroth said.

The inappropriate behavior involved a male student in Day's science class. The student's parents became suspicious when his behavior changed and checked his phone.

"On the phone are text messages between the school teacher and the underage male," West said.

West said investigators discovered nude photos and explicit text messages.

"It led us to believe that there indeed was an unlawful sexual relationship that transpired. We also learned that there was information indicating that there was going to be additional meets," West said.

With the student's cell phone, investigators wanted to catch Day in the act.

"We went ahead and contacted the school teacher, acting as though we were the student. Asked if the meet was still on, she indicated it was," West said.

Authorities said the teacher told the undercover deputy to hurry up because her husband would be home soon.

"Inside the living room, sitting on floor with the lights turned off in the living room, with candles lit was Hunter Day," West said.

West said Day cooperated and admitted to the allegations.

She was arrested on three charges: second-degree rape, possession of child pornography and soliciting a minor using technology.

The school system issued a statement following Day's arrest: