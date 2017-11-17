Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

In the Spirit of the Holidays, The Spirit of Giving, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 along with Bommarito Automotive Group are raising money for three great charities in St. Louis.

It’s the SPIRIT OF ST. LOUIS! Pick Your Charity…and Pick Your Car, Truck or SUV from Bommarito Automotive Group:

How it works: Donate $10 or more to one of these causes, or, support all of them! For every $10 you donate, you will be entered to win a car, truck or SUV. Donations accepted between November 18, 2017 – January 21, 2018 at 11:59pm. Winner awarded live on FOX 2 News on Friday, January 26, 2018 at the St. Louis Auto Show.

There are several ways to enter:

Online: Donate $10 online to one (or all) of the Spirit of St. Louis charities. For every $10 you donate online, you will be entered to win!

By Mail: To enter by mail, handprint your name, address, daytime/evening phone numbers and birthdate on a plain piece of 3×5 inch paper and mail in with a check made payable to: The BackStoppers, Variety the Children's Charity OR St. Louis Area Foodbank and mail to FOX2/KPLR 11 2250 Ball Drive St. Louis, MO 63146. Entries and donations received after Noon CT on January 22, 2018 will not be considered eligible.

On location: Join FOX2/KPLR 11 personalities on Thursday, December 7th at Des Peres Dierbergs from 7am – 7pm. You may donate at Dierbergs by check, cash or credit card via scan and give at the registers.

