Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FT. LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The number of sexual assault cases at Fort Leonard Wood have increased over the last four years – at an alarming rate. The staggering number impacts cases across the entire armed forces.

The report shows sexual assault reports nearly doubled in a four-year period. Last year alone, about 130 cases were reported to the proper authorities.

While in a number of bases assaults went up, there are some area where those numbers went down.

However, when you look at the total number of sexual assault cases on all Army bases in the United States, there are nearly 600 more cases per year.

Naval bases, on the other hand, only increased by a little over 150.