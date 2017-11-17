Oklahoma mom arrested for child neglect after feces, urine stains found ‘all over the home’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities say the home in rural southeast Oklahoma City stood out from the rest in the neighborhood.

An anonymous tip led officers to a driveway covered in shell casings, a front yard littered with toys and other items and a foul stench coming from inside the home, according to KFOR. Investigators say three young children lived in those conditions with their mother.

"When officers arrived, they found deplorable conditions inside the home. The home was filthy and they described that there was feces and urine stains and trash all over the home,” Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to the arrest affidavit, there were no beds for the children, who were between 5 years old and 10 years old. Also they found opened alcohol bottles throughout the home.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Cynthia Parker on one count of child neglect.

"The mother actually said that her husband was deployed and had been for several months," Morgan said. "She made a comment that led officers to believe that's why she was saying conditions were what they were at the time.”

The Department of Human Services placed the children with a neighbor.