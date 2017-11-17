Music Heals! hosts Ukulele Kids Club Benefit Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Music therapists use a variety of interventions tailored to each patient's unique needs. Some of the most frequently used interventions include live music, playing instruments together, singalong's, songwriting and recording, music assisted relaxation, guided imagery, lyric analysis, and the creation of legacy projects.

Kelly Mc-kee, certified music therapist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and Jen Lowery, parent of a child getting treatment at the hospital, joined us at KPLR 11 to talk more about it!

Music Heals! Ukulele Kids Club Benefit Bash

Music Therapy for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital

Hard Rock Café at Union Station

Saturday, November 18th

6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit: Theukc.Org or theukc.yapsody.com