McKendree University women’s bowling team honored at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, the McKendree University women’s bowling team was honored for winning its 2017 NCAA national championship during a visit to the White House.

All nine members of the Bearcats’ title-winning squad were joined by head coach Shannon O’Keefe, director of bowling Bryan O’Keefe, graduate assistant coach Matt Farber, and director of athletics Chuck Brueggemann. The visit was part of National Collegiate Champions Day, which honored 18 NCAA programs.

In April, McKendree became the first Division II program to capture an NCAA women’s bowling championship. It marked the first NCAA national championship for McKendree in any sport.

The McKendree bowling team includes seniors Sarah Wille, Jessica Mellott, and Nicole Fung Calleja, juniors Lauren Pate, Ashley Dunn, Ashley Hathaway, and Christie Draper, and sophomores Breanna Clemmer and Taylor Bailey.