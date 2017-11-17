How Kirkwood Walmart is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – We are less than a week away from Thanksgiving and also Black Friday.

In trying to avoid the rush and madness of Black Friday sales, some retailers are going about it in different ways.

The Kirkwood Walmart Supercenter is trying color coding this year.

“This weekend is one of our biggest food shopping weekends of the year,” said Mari Matthes, store manager Kirkwood Walmart. “A lot of people shopping to fill their last-minute grocery items for their Thanksgiving meal.”

At its Kirkwood store, Walmart is touting a Thanksgiving meal to feed 10 people that can be found in store for $33.

But it’s the Black Friday deals that they’re gearing up for.

“Probably the biggest change we have is that we’re color coding our ad and all of the aisles in the store to make the items easier for customers to locate,” Matthes said.

The retailer will float giant color-coded balloons throughout their stores that match the flyer to find the items shoppers are looking for.

Walmart is also offering most of their Black Friday deals online the same time they’re in store.

And for those who don’t like going into a store? The biggest retailer in the world is hoping to be the one stop shop with their online grocery pickup.

“There’s 15 stores in the St. Louis area that offer a service called ‘grocery store pick-up’ where you go onto our app and do your grocery shopping,” Matthes said. “We do the shopping for you. You pull up onto the parking lot and we bring the items out to your car and you’re on your way back home.”

Unless, of course, you want to shop the store which is getting a jump on the day after Thanksgiving sales. Walmart will be open Thanksgiving Day and, later that afternoon, open their Black Friday deals and pricing at 6 p.m.

“Tech items are really big too, televisions, drones, gaming consoles,” Matthes said. “So we anticipate those big categories will be the ones driving our business on that day.”