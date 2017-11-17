× Franklin County man indicted on child porn charges

ST. LOUIS – A 28-year-old Catawissa, Missouri man appeared in federal court Friday after being indicted on child pornography charges, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, the suspect, identified as Daniel Avetta, was indicted on four counts of production of child pornography, six counts of receiving child pornography, and two counts of online enticement of a minor. The alleged incidents involved different victims between January 1, 2017 and April 3, 2017.

Avetta, also known as Jessica Gables, faces up to 30 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each production charge. The receipt charges carry a 20-year maximum sentence each. And the online enticement charge warrants a sentence between 10 years and life imprisonment.