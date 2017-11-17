Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Bridgeton man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. _Bridgeton police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 86-year-old man. Esteban Sanchez Charro was in a car outside of Walmart on St. Charles Rock Road waiting for his son, who was inside shopping Thursday morning.

When the son returned, his father was gone.

Charro suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. He is 5'2", 120 pounds and was wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and a dark brown hat.

If you have any information, call Bridgeton police or 911.