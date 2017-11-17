Could Jefferson County taxpayers foot the bill for pending lawsuits?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Could Jefferson County be in trouble and would taxpayers be footing the cost for some pending lawsuits?

No fireworks at Friday’s special session as the Jefferson County Council tries to pass a resolution to force the county to pay attorney’s fees. The topic was slated to come up but that never happened.

One of the council members said there were some matters that were discussed about this topic earlier in the day, but said she couldn’t talk about it and that’s why it didn’t come up.

The matter still remains unresolved.

This particular resolution would allow the attorneys to file suit against Jefferson County in the name of Jefferson County.

This all stems from two lawsuits, which includes a former public administrator and several past and current elected officials, claiming that they should get higher salaries, back pay, and pension increases. Four of them are still in office.

To put it into perspective, we are talking nearly $170,000 in racked up lawyer fees over the last six months. And taxpayers could end up footing that bill.

“There’s a lot of people that find this ridiculous,” said Renee Reuter, Jefferson County Council Chairperson. “I think a majority of the council finds this ridiculous, but it is what it is, and we will do what we can do to defend our taxpayers in this case.”

No word on when and if this resolution will come back up again.