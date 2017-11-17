× Collinsville man sentenced for battering 14-month-old

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville man was sentenced Friday following a conviction for battering a toddler, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Steven Williams was convicted on September 22 on five counts of aggravated battery of a child. The trial lasted three days.

Williams was sentenced to six years on each of the five charges, for a total of 30 years. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Prosecutors said Collinsville police, firefighters, and EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of Idlerun on February 23, 2016 for a report of an infant who was not breathing. EMS managed to help the child regain consciousness before transporting the child to a hospital.

While at the hospital, medical personnel determined the infant had injuries consistent with severe child abuse.

Police took Williams into custody at that time.