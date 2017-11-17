Band Director at Francis Howell impacts over 300 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Over 300 kids in the Francis Howell School District interact with Rob Stegeman every year. And that is why he is receiving our monthly Tools for Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet.

Rob joined us as the recipient of our "Tools For Teachers" award, along with the parent who nominated him, Cynthia Brewer.

Nomination: Mr. Stegman is the band director at Francis Howell North. Having just completed a successful marching band season it has dawned on we parent that he spends more time with our kids than his own (and he just had a baby too). He has inspired our kids to do their best every day. He constantly pushes the limits of what the band can achieve. And he takes risks because he wants to accomplish more than he though possible. He takes the line of excellence and raises it even higher. He's has shown our kids what it means to really win. His little band that could is becoming the big band that is!! It's expensive to "run" a marching band - uniforms - instruments - feeding the kids during competitions - music development - performance fees at competitions - choreography - it all adds up. I would love Mr. Stegeman to be recognized and presented with a check so he can continue to inspire our kids, no only in Marching Band, but all the other bands he works with - Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, numerous ensembles, and more.

If you want to nominate a deserving teacher in your life, go to the Tools for Teachers page on Kplr11.Com