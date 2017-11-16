Trio indicted for carjacking, murder of Desmet football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Three St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of carjacking and murder, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, Floyd Barber, Jherrica Dixon, and Kurt Wallace participated in at least five armed carjackings between August and October 2017. On September 16 and October 15, the carjacking victims were shot.

On October 16, former Desmet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson was shot and killed.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment.