‘Toe Tag Monologues’ shows young people dangers of making bad choices

ST. LOUIS – A stage play designed to help save the lives of young people debuts in St. Louis Friday at the annual National Council of Teachers of English conference, which got underway Thursday at the America's Center.

The play, entitled ‘The Toe Tag Monologues,’ was written by R. Byron Stringer, a former Las Vegas D.A.R.E. Police officer. Stringer took true stories he saw on the streets of Vegas involving children and incorporated them into a powerful stage production.

‘Toe Tag’ symbolizes bad choices children make in their lives. They learn how to remove the tag through the play and move on to a brighter, healthier, happier life. The production will be shown at schools in the St. Louis Public School District, the juvenile detention center, and it will be on stage at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and is garnering rave reviews from students, teachers, and parents. Antonio Fargas, who played the role of Huggy Bear on ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ is also involved with the production.