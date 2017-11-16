× Stolen El Camino recovered in Bellefontaine Neighbors

CLAYTON, Mo. – After missing for more than a month, detectives tracked down a stolen Chevy El Camino.

The bright green, classic car was located Thursday inside of a garage in the 9300 block of Nelan Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The vehicle carries a street value of more than $200,000.

Phoenix Contact, the company that owns the custom-made vehicle, said it travels around the country, showcasing new company products for other cars.

The El Camino was stolen from an enclosed trailer parked at the Fenton Fairfield Inn on October 10. The car was being transported through St. Louis for a car show when it was stolen.

There’s no word on when the owner will get the car back.

No arrests have been thus far; the investigation remains ongoing.