Several St. Louis holiday light displays start Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois debuts its “Magic of Lights” display Thursday. FOX 2’s Chris Higgins will flip the switch tonight on FOX 2 News.

The Anheuser Busch Brewery also turns on its holiday light display tonight. The lights will be on every Thursday through Sunday, from 5pm to 10pm each night through December 30th.

Former Blues player Cam Janssen will flip the switch Thursday at 5pm.

