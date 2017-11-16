Al Franken accuser says she believes his apology is ‘heartfelt’

Leeann Tweeden, who has said that Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed and groped her, said Thursday that Franken’s forced kiss on her years ago was “persistent” and “uncomfortable.”

Speaking on CNN’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper on Thursday, Tweeden said that the incident, which occurred in 2006, before Franken was a senator, left her “so angry, I was in disbelief.”

“To this day I talk about it and my hand clenches into a fist,” Tweeden said.

Earlier Thursday, Tweeden said Franken groped her and kissed her without her consent in 2006 while they were on a USO tour overseas. A morning news anchor on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, she posted her story on the station’s website.

She included a photo in which Franken appears to grabbing Tweeden’s breast while she’s asleep.

In a statement to reporters, Franken said he doesn’t remember the forced kissing, but said he shouldn’t have conducted his behavior as he did in the photo.

Tweeden has accepted Franken’s apology, and told Tapper she believes the senator’s apology is “heartfelt.”

Franken said he would cooperate with an ethics committee investigation following remarks from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, who called for one to begin.

By Miranda Green, CNN