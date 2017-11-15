× Southwest pilot arrested at St. Louis Lambert after handgun found in carry-on

ST. LOUIS, MO — A 51-year-old pilot was arrested Wednesday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after firearms were found in their carry-on bags. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that they saw two pilots in handcuffs.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport says Terminal 2 Transportation Security Administration officers took the pilot into custody for unlawful use of a weapon. They say a 9mm pistol was discovered in his carry-on luggage. The pilot, who is a First Officer, was detained just after 5:00am prior to him boarding his aircraft.

The pilot did not have a conceal and carry permit or any other authorization to carry a firearm. Charges are pending and will be handled through St. Louis County.

The pilot was going to take going to takeSouthwest flight, #1106 from St. Louis to Las Vegas. That flight continued to LAX. Passengers arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday morning and they each received a $100 voucher.