Racial slur written on bathroom mirror at Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Officials at Parkway Central High School are working to determine who wrote a racial slur and the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’ on a mirror inside a campus bathroom.

It was not immediately known if the illicit graffiti was drawn in a boys or girls restroom.

Principal Timothy McCarthy sent out the following email to parents and students:

PCH Community, Regretfully, I am sending this email to share with you information regarding an incident that transpired at Central High this morning. Someone wrote on the mirrors in a Central High restroom a phrase that included the N word. An image of the phrase quickly spread on social media; students are understandably upset. In response, I addressed students and staff via the PA; below is the text of my announcement. Please know that we take this offense seriously and will work diligently to investigate the incident. Also know that we are committed to partnering with you, our parents, to support all and each of our students. Please contact me with questions and concerns. Sincerely, Tim McCarthy

Principal, PCH

In an announcement to the school, McCarthy said the actions represent a grievous violation of the school's code of conduct and flies in the face of the school's values.

"As your building principal, actions and speech which degrade an individual’s human dignity; actions and speech which are motivated by hate, not love, have no place in school, they have no place at Central High," McCarthy said.

