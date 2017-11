Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Authorities are investigating a school bus accident Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Grand and Sidney, near Tower Grove Park. Six children were on the bus at the time.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene.

The children did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.