Parents and Community Activists address racist slur found written in girl’s bathroom

CHESTERFIELD, MO - A racist message in a high school girl's bathroom had many parents and students at Parkway Schools asking questions Wednesday night.

The disturbing slur was written on the mirror at Parkway Central High school. A student took a picture of the finding and posted it to social media.

Some parents, school leaders and community activists told Fox 2 that it was necessary to come together at Parkway Middle School because they don’t want to sit back and pretend that racism doesn’t exist in West County.

“I was horrified,” said Joy Weese Moll with the West County Community Action Network.

“A lot of us in West County have a really hard time saying racism exists here. It makes me sad for the person who wrote it because they have not been taught and not learned how beautiful our society can be.”

“This is very much a white person issue that we need to tackle as white people and speak up against,” said Alexandria Lane-Detwiler who has children attending the high school.

Some parents made suggestions that the district include education on racism in the curriculum.

“I don’t think its necessarily a white or black issue,” said Tiandra Bland, a parent at the middle school, “I just think that when we are not taught that we all are unique in our own individual differences. This is just the result of that, it’s not black or white.

School officials said they are investigating the incident with the help of surveillance video from the hallway where the bathroom is located.