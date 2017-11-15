List of potential St. Louis police chief candidates narrowed to six

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The process of picking a new police chief for the City of St. Louis is scheduled to take a big step forward, as the pool will be narrowed to six.

The city’s new Public Safety Director, Judge Jimmie Edwards, said he wants to have a new police chief in place by the end of the year.

A total of 42 people applied for the police chief job at the beginning of the process.

Although the search has been national, 11 internal candidates from the city police department qualified for the job and several applied.

The city hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a consultant in the search. That group developed a list of qualified candidates and then conducted telephone interviews last week with a semifinalist group of at least 10 candidates.

Following Wednesday’s narrowing of that group, the Police Chiefs’ Association will put together a list of finalists after conducting background checks and other reviews.

That list is due on November 27.

Then on December 14, the six finalists will be interviewed not only by the Police Chiefs’ Association but also by the Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

Other outside community stakeholders could be involved in the selection process as well.

On December 15, the final interviews will be conducted with Judge Edwards and those with Mayor Krewson’s office.

While the city charter gives the public safety director the power to choose the new chief, a spokesperson for Mayor Krewson said she will have input as well.