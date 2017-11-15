Is the smoke safe? Content of St. Louis warehouse offers answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - We've heard from a number of people who work in the warehouse and others who lease business space and store products for businesses. It is where Reedy Press stored hundreds of books. So many of the history books about St. Louis and Missouri that you see on store shelves went up in flames Wednesday.

In the building there was everything from shampoos to sanitizers and 160,000 citronella candles stored there. One man who worked here told us hundreds of new lawn mowers were in the building.

A woman who owns Angie's Transportation says that 40 of her trucks are stored at the building. The trucks and drivers were all on the road when the fire broke out.

John Cornell says he is thinking about his business and others that lost theirs. Many employees are now out of jobs just before the holidays.

One big concern is the smoke and air quality in St. Louis. People living in neighboring homes are worried about their small children and breathing all this stuff in. The fire department says they can tell just by the color of the black smoke that its packed with carcinogens.