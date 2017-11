× Dough Co. opens in West County Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you’ve ever enjoyed snacking on raw cookie dough, a new eatery in the West County Mall hopes to tempt your sweet tooth.

Dough Co., which opened Wednesday morning, offers cookie dough by the scoop served in cups or cones, as well as cookie dough sandwiches.

The store is located in the West County Mall Food Court at the former Sbarro, near Dick’s Sporting Goods by the south entrance.