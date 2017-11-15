Crews battle 5-alarm fire at south St. Louis warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Two firefighters and an employee were injured during a five-alarm warehouse fire in south St. Louis. It started around 10:30 a.m. in the basement of Park Warehouse Services located at 3937 Park Avenue, near St. Louis University Hospital.

According to Garon Mosby, Public Information Officer for the St. Louis Fire Department, about 12-15 people were inside of the one-story building at the time. One employee was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A wall also collapsed, damaging a fire engine.

There were initial reports of magnesium in the basement, however, Mosby says that is not the case. "The smoke has increased and this tells us the fire will get bigger. We will be here for a long time." Although the building is fully engulfed, Mosby says the fire is not going outside of the Botanical Heights business.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, motorists should expect traffic delays in the area, as multiple intersections are blocked.

Between 80 and 100 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.

